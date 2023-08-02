Geneva Jesssie Grimes

GALVESTON, TX — On November 2, 1927, in Wiergate, located in Newton County, Texas, Mamie B. Odom Fowler and Jessie C. Fowler were delighted at the birth of a baby girl, whom they named Geneva Jessie Odom Fowler.
As Geneva grew into a young woman, she caught the eye of Oliver Grimes in 1942, and he made her his wife on August 31, 1946.
The Grimes family increased with the births of nine children.
Geneva Grimes is preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Grimes; parents Jessie and Mamie Fowler; sons, Oliver Jr and Howard Grimes; brothers, E. R. Fowler, Jimmie Fowler, Elisha Fowler, and Emerson Fowler; sisters, Oletha Steel, Naomi Fowler; and great grandson, Montrell Grimes.
Those who remain to cherish her memory are sons, Leon Grimes, Preston Grimes, and Oscar Grimes; daughters, Jenevie Compton (Ronald Matthews), Karen Grimes, and Sharon Haynes; and sister, Helen Daniel (Phoenix, AZ); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, her St. Luke family, and other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will be 12 Noon, Saturday, August 5, 2023, followed by home going celebration at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 Ave. L, Dr. James E. Pate Jr. /Rev. Brodrick Hill, officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston. Memorials may be sent to the mortuary. Please visit ERJFM.com for additional information.
