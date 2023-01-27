GALVESTON, TX — Gary S. Hoffman died on January 24, 2023 in Galveston, TX, at the age of 82. He was born on May 29, 1940, in Dallas, TX, to Solomon and Esther Hoffman. He spent his childhood in Comanche and Fort Worth, TX, and graduated in 1958 from R. L. Paschal High School in Fort Worth. Gary received a BBS in accounting with honors from the Univ. of Texas, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu, Beta Alpha Psi, and Mu Gamma Sigma. Following college, he served in the U.S. Air Force and the Texas Air National Guard. He became a CPA and spent the next 45 years in the practice of public accounting in Dallas, retiring as a partner in the firm of Weaver and Tidwell, LLP. Throughout his career, he was dedicated to the highest professional and ethical standards and held numerous leadership positions at the local, state, and national levels of the accounting profession, as well as assisting in the development of peer review standards adopted by the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy.
Throughout his life, Gary was devoted to making his community and his world a better place. He held numerous leadership positions in the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and its affiliate agencies, the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation, the Dallas Community Relations Commission, and The Children’s Center, Inc. of Galveston. He also was a volunteer for Galveston County Big Brothers Big Sisters, Galveston Community Recovery Committee, the Galveston Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and Jewish Family Service of Denver.
Beginning at the age of 8, Gary was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing many well-known courses throughout the country during his professional travels. In his later years, he worked as a starter and a marshal at Moody Gardens Golf Course in Galveston.
Gary’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife Harriett Bornstein Hoffman, his true love and best friend for almost 59 years, their children, daughter Julie Hoffman Fishman and her husband Mark Schwartz of Aurora, CO, and son Russell Hoffman of Riverdale, NY, and grandchildren, Maia and Ella Fishman and Bailey Schwartz, and Katriella, Emet, and Moriel Hirsch-Hoffman. In addition, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law David and Susan Hoffman of Leesburg, TX. He was preceded in death by his sister Carol Okstel and his daughter-in-law Jessica Hirsch.
Cremation was handled by J. Levy & Termini in Galveston. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00 P.M., with Rabbi Peter Kessler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Galveston County, or the charity of your choice. May his memory be a blessing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.