LEAGUE CITY, TX — Garrett Michael Cherry passed away at the age of 29 on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, LA. Funeral services are 11:00am Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, Texas 77591. Visitation will begin at 9:00am with a private family burial to follow.
Garrett leaves behind two parents, Steve and Paula, that love him more than words can express. A Sister, Colleen Cherry (Jorge), and his girlfriend Renee Sandy, who is six months pregnant with Garrett's son Camdyn. Garrett and Renee were soulmates who were planning a future life together. Grandparents, Bernard and Leta Cherry. Uncles, Bud Cherry, Greg Cherry (Angelica), Chris Cherry, Steve Baranoski, and Glen Grande (Joy). Aunts, Debbie Beck, Melissa Szigeti (Alex), and Karen Shandorf. Cousins, Carl Grande (Jessica), Christina Crocket, Lisa Shandorf, Carla Shumake (Scot), Michael Strizek (Laura), Erin Freeman (Justin), Kristin Cherry, Brian Cherry (Alexis), Michael Cherry, Melissa Cherry, Robbie Beck, Jessica Beck, Joey Beck (Allison), Jeff Nero, Josh Nero, Lindsay Nero, Justin Baranoski, Bill Fisher (Ashlee), A.J. Szigeti, and too many more family members to mention, along with all of his good friends. He was preceded in death by Grandparents, Joe and Teresa Grande. Uncles, Brian Grande, Mark Grande, and Aunt Patty Baranoski.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Garrett. He loved quite evenings with friends with a cold drink in hand. He loved the beach, camping, and all sports, especially the Astros. GO STROS! He always saw the lighter side of every situation, and his personality was contagious to everyone he met.
