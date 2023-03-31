Gail Lea McLeod

GALVESTON, TX — Gail Lea McLeod entered Heaven on March 8, 2023, at the age of 74. She left her earthly life serenely watching the waves of the Gulf of Mexico lapping at the shores of her hometown of Galveston Island in the great state of Texas. In her passing, she was comforted by the love and presence of her devoted family clan who gathered at her bedside and held her hand in her final days. Gail went out of this world as she came in, utterly cherished.

Gail was born on May 31, 1948. She was the youngest of the five children of Dorothy "Dotty" Milroy and V. W. "Boo" McLeod. A proud BOI (Born on the Island), Gail grew up with sand between her toes, seafood on her carte du jour and gentle beach breezes sweeping through her blonde hair. Her brother Doug nicknamed her "Peach," because of her flawless complexion and her joyful personality. Gail's radiant smile illuminated any situation. She loved being with people, sharing her life experiences, and forming lifelong friendships.

