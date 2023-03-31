GALVESTON, TX — Gail Lea McLeod entered Heaven on March 8, 2023, at the age of 74. She left her earthly life serenely watching the waves of the Gulf of Mexico lapping at the shores of her hometown of Galveston Island in the great state of Texas. In her passing, she was comforted by the love and presence of her devoted family clan who gathered at her bedside and held her hand in her final days. Gail went out of this world as she came in, utterly cherished.
Gail was born on May 31, 1948. She was the youngest of the five children of Dorothy "Dotty" Milroy and V. W. "Boo" McLeod. A proud BOI (Born on the Island), Gail grew up with sand between her toes, seafood on her carte du jour and gentle beach breezes sweeping through her blonde hair. Her brother Doug nicknamed her "Peach," because of her flawless complexion and her joyful personality. Gail's radiant smile illuminated any situation. She loved being with people, sharing her life experiences, and forming lifelong friendships.
Gail was a Christian. As a child, she and her siblings enjoyed Sunday School classes often taught by their father at Central Christian Church. As a teenager she attended services at Trinity Episcopal Church. Gail was known for excelling in academics and thrived in the Galveston public school system at Travis Elementary, Lovenberg Junior High and Ball High School. She spent her childhood summers in Hunt, Texas at Camp Waldemar, where she was a loyal member of the Aztec tribe, in the footsteps of her two older sisters.
Gail led the "Mustang Gang" in high school. She and her many friends spent countless hours cruising the Seawall and blasting rock and roll music from Gail's car, the first Ford Mustang in Galveston County.
Gail attended Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington, DC, where she was academically number one in her class. Gail then transferred to the University of Texas and majored in journalism. Her free time was spent with her sorority sisters of Kappa Kappa Gamma and the infamous Bored Martyrs. While she was a university student, Gail was presented as a debutante at the Galveston Artillery Club.
After receiving her bachelor's degree, Gail was accepted to Northwestern University's prestigious Medill School of Journalism in Evanston, Illinois to earn her master's degree. Chicago was known for its electric blues club scene and while still a student, Gail interviewed Buddy Guy, Otis Rush, and Hound Dog Taylor among others. Gail's extensive coverage appeared in Chicago Guide magazine. During the master's program, Gail met her future husband, John, another aspiring journalist.
Gail graduated from Medill in 1973 and worked for a year at the Evansville Courier and Press, covering arts and entertainment. Her natural curiosity allowed her to be a tenacious interviewer. She delighted her readers with the hard-sought information she solicited from performers and celebrities, such as pianist Van Cliburn and The Eagles.
Gail married in 1974 and moved to El Paso, Texas for the young couple's journalism careers. She was immersed in politics in El Paso County during those years and was especially active in the local chapter of the National Women's Political Caucus. Her deep-rooted conviction that women of all races, colors, and creeds deserved recognition and promotion in the public sector gave rise to her political voice. Gail's firm belief in the United States Bill of Rights and her political fervor continued throughout her entire life. In recent years, she expressed concerns that the First Amendment rights she so revered, particularly free speech and a healthy exchange of varied viewpoints, were being eroded.
In 1980, her husband was hired by the Bellingham Herald, and the couple relocated to Bellingham, Washington. Although Gail did occasional freelance reviews and features for the "Lifestyle" section of the Herald, her focus was on her aerobics dancing business. Gail's devoted group of jazzercise students soon became her friends.
Always musical, light on her feet and possessing a lovely singing voice, Gail acted in local theatre in Bellingham. She played the title role in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" in summer stock at Western Washington University, and she also appeared as a dancer in productions of "Guys and Dolls," "West Side Story," "Cabaret," and other musicals.
Gail deeply appreciated the beauty of western Washington and searched for ways to be outside. She took daily walks along the shores of Lake Whatcom.
Once daughter Julia and son Dustin arrived, Gail concentrated on their upbringing, becoming particularly involved with their education and supporting their school and its activities.
Along the way, Gail became a friend of Bill W. She devoted much time and effort to helping other women in recovery. Not only did she sponsor them, but she went the extra mile to help them find shelter, earn jobs, and regain support of their children. Another benefit of recovery was meeting Gail's second husband, Rick, whom she married in 2007. As part of this union, Gail became a devoted stepmother. Gail and her second husband built exquisite homes together in Washington. In 2020, the family set out for a fresh start and relocated to bucolic Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where they purchased a farm near a national forest and private timberlands.
Whereas she remained an avid Washington Seattle Seahawks fan, Gail always tuned in on fall Saturdays to watch her beloved University of Texas Longhorns play football.
Gail treasured her Texas roots; she visited Galveston Island with her children every year and nurtured close relationships with friends and family. Gail was a beloved sister, mother and thoughtful aunt who kept in frequent touch—always remembering the birthdays of her beloved clan.
Gail was a committed environmentalist. She donated to conservation efforts and frequented the national parks in the northwestern part of the USA. Gail spent the last few years of her life enjoying the wildlife and breathtaking surroundings of her new idyllic hometown of Bonners Ferry.
Gail Lea McLeod was pre-deceased by her parents Dotty and Boo, her brother V. W. "Bubba", her sister Ann, her stepson "Rick Jr.", her niece Marcelle, and her dear friend Viola.
She is survived by her husband Rick, her daughter Julia, and her son Dustin (Haley), her daughter-in-law Jennifer, and grandchildren James Richard, V, and Emily. She is also survived by her first husband John.
Her brother E. Douglas "Doug" (Joan), sister Dorothy (Buddy), brother-in-law Robert L. "Bobby", Goddaughter, and niece Lea (Jen) also mourn her passing. Other nieces and nephews include Vic (Cindi), Dotsy (David), Allan (Lori), Francie (Kevin), Ross, Bobby Jr. (Ingrid), Russell, Kim (Rob), Chanse (Sara), Alexandra (John), Lindsey (Blake), Joanie, Meg (Craig), Libbie (Bill), Ed (Collette), Doug (Kim), and Eric (Yasemin). The great nieces and nephews and their children were also close to "Aunt Gail." Gail will be missed by countless friends across the United States.
The family offers gratitude for the wisdom, steadfast care, patience, and support of all medical teams, hospice services and home caregivers in Idaho, Montana, and Texas.
Services were held in Bonners Ferry, Idaho at Mt. Hall Community Church on March 19, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a charitable donation be made to the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, P.O. Box 1468, Galveston, Texas 77553-1468. For info. on G.I.N.T.C., e-mail info@gintc.org
Rest in Peace, Sweet Peach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.