ROUNDROCK, TX — Mr. Gabriel Andre Simpson, II passed from this life Monday evening, September 11, 2023, in Round Rock.
The Lord blessed Gabriel and Michelle Simpson with a loving, happy boy on February 12, 1996. Although his time on earth was short, he made an impact on so many by bringing Christ to their lives. Gabriel Andre Simpson, II began his spiritual journey with God on May 26, 1996, when he was baptized at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church and would go on to be a member there for 21 years. He was a devoted servant of God who made his parents proud. Gabriel attended Texas City High School where he competed in welding and played the Saxophone in band. After graduating in 2015, Gabriel’s ambitions led him to SNHU and he received a graphics art degree in 2016. Gabriel was a talented artist who created his own combination of ninja art and military art. His fascination with military history was further bolstered when he began his own military clothing line under the brand name Simpson Tactical Gear. His personal problems were put on the backburner if he knew a friend was in need and he always looked out for his family. His zest for life and positive attitude will leave a mark on our hearts forever but we take comfort in knowing that our Lord welcomed him with open arms saying “well done thou good and faithful servant.”
He was preceded in death by his sister, Gabriella Michelle Simpson; grandparents, Enemencio Jesse Mendoza and Rita Ramirez Mendoza; grandfather, Michael Jerome Simpson, Sr.; Godfather, Antonio Pedro Martins, III; cousins, Antonio Pedro Martins, IV, Micquel Nijae Rogers.
Survivors include his parents, Gabriel and Michelle Simpson; grandmother, Betty Carrier Simpson; brother, Jacob Simpson; sister, Kiara Simpson; fur baby, Titus; Godmother, Marlowe Francis (James); confirmation sponsor, Rudy Martinez (Mary); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that had a special place in his heart.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, at St. Mary Of the Miraculous Medal Church, 1604 9th Avenue North, Texas City with Father Clint Ressler, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Josh Altum, Jacob Alvarado, Matthew Martins, Darien Strawder, Dustin Botting and Isaiah Mendoza. Honorary bearers will be Joshua Simpson, Christopher Simpson, Joe Vargas, Terrell Aram Simpson, Saul Avilas, Treyvon Rivers, Anthony Martinez, Stephen Mosley, and Chris Rosier.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., recited by Deacon Steve Minstreta.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Gabriel’s name to the Jett Foundation, 65 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 130, Plymouth, Massachusetts, 02360. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
