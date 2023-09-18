Gabriel Andre Simpson, II

ROUNDROCK, TX — Mr. Gabriel Andre Simpson, II passed from this life Monday evening, September 11, 2023, in Round Rock.

The Lord blessed Gabriel and Michelle Simpson with a loving, happy boy on February 12, 1996. Although his time on earth was short, he made an impact on so many by bringing Christ to their lives. Gabriel Andre Simpson, II began his spiritual journey with God on May 26, 1996, when he was baptized at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church and would go on to be a member there for 21 years. He was a devoted servant of God who made his parents proud. Gabriel attended Texas City High School where he competed in welding and played the Saxophone in band. After graduating in 2015, Gabriel’s ambitions led him to SNHU and he received a graphics art degree in 2016. Gabriel was a talented artist who created his own combination of ninja art and military art. His fascination with military history was further bolstered when he began his own military clothing line under the brand name Simpson Tactical Gear. His personal problems were put on the backburner if he knew a friend was in need and he always looked out for his family. His zest for life and positive attitude will leave a mark on our hearts forever but we take comfort in knowing that our Lord welcomed him with open arms saying “well done thou good and faithful servant.”

