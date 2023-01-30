Funeral services for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services for Donna Holcomb will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main in League City, Tx. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Geophysics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspectGalveston police chief on leave over miscommunication after SWAT raid$8.3 million Galveston beach project aims to be completed by FebruaryBiz Buzz: Walmart unveils major makeover; hybrid vacation property launches on islandDocuments detail La Marque lockdown, employee concernsGalveston officials blindsided by questionable SWAT raidHistoric Black church in Galveston granted $100,000 for restorationLeague City to spend $200,000 on license plate camerasFormer Santa Fe mayor arrested on Nevada warrant, authorities saidGalveston police disclose little about 'evil' 'predator' in Boddeker Road killing CollectionsMardi Gras Kicks off early on MainlandNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogsCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer FestChecks in the MailCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Plungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, parades CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (97) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (82) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (80) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (50) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (50) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (42) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35)
