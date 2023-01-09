Funeral services for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services for Elizabeth Everett Warren will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Chapel at Champion Forest Baptist Church — Jersey Village. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Champion Forest Baptist Church Elizabeth Everett Warren Service Christianity Funeral Service Chapel Village × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles'It was a message from God': Texas City woman avoids barrage because she went to churchAnimal shelters in Galveston County stretched as people surrender petsSome Dickinson apartment residents face homelessness after evictionIn Galveston County, one man, one pharmacy battle overdosesMajor cases headed to Galveston County courts in 2023Newly sworn Galveston County treasurer to forgo $117,000 salaryGalveston County to seek ordinance power in unincorporated areasGalveston woman dies in New Year's Day fireGalveston County likely near top for fentanyl overdosesFirst reports of new year come from Galveston, Dickinson bays CollectionsGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensTexas City celebrates the season with snowPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centersVeterans’ legacies honored with wreaths CommentedDemocrats want to replace God with government (101) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (74) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (64) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (53) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (32) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31)
