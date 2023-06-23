Funeral services for Saturday, June 24, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FaustServices for Brenda Faust will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic ChurchJosephServices for Lauressa Joseph will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023 at E.R. Johnson Family Mortuary 3828 Ave. O, Galveston, TX 77550 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNo fairy-tale start for new Galveston-Bolivar ferryUrban Bricks debuts in League City; Al's Treats opens in Texas CityOne detained, one wounded after Moody shootingTropical storm forms; a few more catches reportedStrong southwest winds slowing down fish catchesLeague City woman charged in Moody Gardens Hotel shooting, police sayResults reported for latest round of Redfish SeriesHelp wanted: local owners are looking for summer employees20-year-old woman shot to death in Texas City, authorities saidManslaughter trial date set again for former Texas City commissioner CollectionsGalveston celebrates JuneteenthTexas City celebrates JuneteenthReedy Chapel holds annual Emancipation MarchHurricane Guide 2023Pink paraders pound the pavement on Postoffice in GalvestonMemorial Day observed at Galveston Naval MuseumWorld Ocean Day celebrated in Galveston CommentedIt's time to wake up and smell the BS (102) Galveston drag performers fear repercussions of new Texas law (62) Guest commentary: Pride has morphed into a 'contemptible opposite' (61) Pro-Trump hardliners ensure second place for GOP (58) New House bill will best serve to harm workers (56) The evidence is clear about sea-level rise (54) Galveston sea-level rise some of Earth's swiftest (46) SB 12 needlessly puts government between parenting and common sense (42) Galveston council votes to bar cars from East End beach (36) Guest commentary: We'll fight attempts to disenfranchise Black voters (33)
