Funeral services for Saturday, July 8, 2023

Maiden
Services for Janie Maiden will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church

O'Neal
Services for Charlotte O'Neal will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 3215 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550
