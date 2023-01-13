Funeral services for Saturday, January 14, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services for Mary de la Houssaye will be held at 11:00am, Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Augustine Church in Basile, LouisianaServices for Sharon Davis will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston man charged, suspected in Christmas fentanyl deathsTexas City man sentenced to 25 years in fatal 2020 shooting'It's like Animal House,' rental foes tell Dickinson City CouncilIn Galveston County, one man, one pharmacy battle overdosesGalveston County likely near top for fentanyl overdosesFirst refillery opens in Galveston: fried-chicken fans cluck about Hangry Joe's in La MarqueVehicles, garage struck by bullets in Texas City, police sayOne deadly shooting of 2020 spate heads to trial'It was a message from God': Texas City woman avoids barrage because she went to churchNarcotic agents to speak about overdoses in Galveston CollectionsGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonVeterans’ legacies honored with wreathsBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centers CommentedAn expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (64) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (61) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (53) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (46) How about covering the corruption many worry about (45) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (41) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (40) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.