Funeral services for Saturday, April 8, 2023

Services for Reese Lartigue will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, April 10, 2023 at Willing Workers Baptist Church.

Services for Jacqueline Henderson will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023 at E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O, Galveston, TX, 77550.

Services for Jacqueline Justice will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S. Rose St., Texas City, TX.

Services for Denim Cooper will be held at 3:00PM, Saturday, April 8, 2023 at West Point Missionary Baptist Church
