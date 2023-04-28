Funeral services for Saturday, April 29, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services for Florence Hilton will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Ave L Baptist Church, 2612 Ave L, Galveston, TX.Services for Otto Woods, Sr. will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Ave L Baptist Church, 2612 Ave L., Galveston, TX 77550.Services for Naomi Jackson will be held at 12:00PM, Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGirl badly injured in Galveston crash works to recoverGalvestonian selected one of the four to orbit moonDel Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencerNew front opens in war over tourist dollars in GalvestonMan dies after his scooter was struck by a truck on Galveston causeway, police sayGalveston's superintendent dilemma might have been avoidedLove Island: Galveston among top 10 U.S. cities for young singlesTrustees to meet over Galveston superintendent's 'ladies' commentBiz Buzz: Main St. Bistro reopens to hungry crowds; Houston team ends Lucine collaborationGalveston ISD breaks ground on $189 million Ball High School Collections85th Annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo wraps upGrand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contestGalveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auctionGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesTriathletes compete in annual Ironman 70.3 TexasTexas City Disaster rememberedSteampunks gleam in GalvestonParade kicks off 85th Galveston County Fair & RodeoWinners chosen for fourth week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest CommentedColumnist espoused fascism in Critical Race Theory (62) Columnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (59) The right is mad as hell; but about what exactly? (54) Let's talk some truth about telling lies (52) COM’s Community Remains at the Forefront of 2023 Bond (45) School choice will win because it delivers quality (45) Guest commentary: U.S. economy might get ugly before it gets better (44) Guest commentary: Stopping mass shootings begins with each of us (44) Guest commentary: Let's stand up to Dan Patrick's attack on academic freedom (42) We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37)
