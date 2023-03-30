Funeral services for Friday, March 31, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services for Dossie Gray will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St., Galveston, TX.Services for Yvonne J. Maddox will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, March 31, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesOne dead in early morning fire in Jamaica Beach15-year-old boy shot to death in Galveston, authorities said.Man dies while vacationing on cruise from GalvestonGrieving father honors son through memorial fundTwo accused of stealing medallion from war memorialWoman held on $40,000 after drug bust, authorities sayCouncil abandons city-owned tract used by local businessPolice vehicle running without emergency lights, siren before deadly crash, sheriff saysBiz Buzz: Private airport, luxury development planned for peninsula; change in store for famous pink buildingMedia consultant sues Dickinson in Creekside records dispute CollectionsSea turtles released in GalvestonWinners announced for week two of the FeatherFest PhotoFest ContestMedical students celebrate during annual Match DayFeatherFest Photo Contest week one winners revealedBluebonnets in bloomGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck event CommentedTexas is on a fast track to right-wing totalitarianism (133) Guest commentary: Americans must awaken to fascist propaganda (62) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (46) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (33) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31) Mum Sen. Middleton serving neither voters, nor himself (29) Galveston park board must stop competing with private business (28)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.