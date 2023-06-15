Funeral services for Friday, June 16, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services for Clarence Caldwell, Sr. will be held at 10:00am, Friday, June 16, 2023 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City, TX.Services for Helen Galbreath Gordon will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, June 16, 2023 at Reedy Chapel AME Church, 2015 Broadway in Galveston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston sea-level rise some of Earth's swiftestSeafood Place serves up Santa Fe eatery; Latitude Margaritaville confirms Texas City plansGalveston marshals cite island homeowner over wildflowersLocal man set to earn 8th-degree black belt amid cancer boutSome Galveston County business owners fear extinction with inspection billKemp's Ridley sea turtle lays eggs on islandGalveston man arrested for palm tree fire, officers sayAll I-45 lanes in both directions to be closed for six hours SaturdayInterest in psychedelics is growing like mushroomsA&M employee accused of embezzling $360k meant for library supplies CollectionsWorld Ocean Day celebrated in GalvestonMemorial Day observed at Galveston Naval MuseumHurricane Guide 2023Citizen of the Year 2023Pink paraders pound the pavement on Postoffice in Galveston CommentedIt's time to wake up and smell the BS (102) Galveston drag performers fear repercussions of new Texas law (62) Guest commentary: Private schools simply dodge the real challenges (54) Galveston sea-level rise some of Earth's swiftest (46) Enough blame to go around with national debt ceiling crisis (42) The evidence is clear about sea-level rise (40) Galveston council votes to bar cars from East End beach (36) Guest commentary: We'll fight attempts to disenfranchise Black voters (33) Texas City restaurant hours still not up to par, golfers say (31) SB 12 needlessly puts government between parenting and common sense (30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.