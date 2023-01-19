Funeral services for Friday, January 20, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save StovallServices for Rose Stovall will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 201 Gary St., St. Martinville, LA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesJury says not guilty in trial over La Marque drive-by killingOver $30,000 and eight slot machines confiscated in raid, authorities saidMixed results reported from across Galveston BayTwo sought in killing on Galveston's far East EndMissing Texas City man found dead in canal, police sayHitchcock car crash leads to fentanyl- and meth-related chargesFirst waterfront luxury condos planned for Bolivar Peninsula; country Western club replaces The JungleSanta Fe man charged with aggravated assault after stand-off, police sayNo one injured in afternoon house fire in Galveston'It's like Animal House,' rental foes tell Dickinson City Council CollectionsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centers CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (95) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (82) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (80) An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (40) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.