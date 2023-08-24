Funeral services for Friday, August 25, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services for Arquenetta Temple will be held at 1PM, Friday, August 25, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Advertising × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Galveston Unscripted Videos Exploring a few of Galveston's Most Historic Neighborhoods Galveston Unscripted Aug 22, 2023 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In this episode, we explore some of Galveston's Historic East End Neighborhoods, some of the oldest and most well-preserved neighborhoods. The hidden history of the Scottish Rite in Galveston, TexasUncovering Galveston's Rich Beach Resort & Bath House HistorySilent Service of the USS CAVALLA at SEAWOLF Park Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesPort agrees to slow roll on fourth cruise terminalCar, bicyclist fly off Galveston seawall onto beach in crashAnother 'crazy' morning for shoppers at Galveston's TargetBiz Buzz: Grand Galvez joins Marriott portfolio; developer considers boutique hotel for island's downtownGalveston moves to assess homeless encampmentsLeague City American Legion baseball team returns home after historic national titleCamera company disputes Galveston city attorney's surveillance fearsVendor asserts Galveston was defrauded for almost $700,000; threatens to sueGalveston City attorney sounds alarm over data-sharing agreementMotive unclear in threat targeting area Target stores CollectionsCounty hosts Harold Cash 1867 Settlement Historical District Inaugural RodeoBathing beauties take over Saengerfest Park for annual revueSand sculptors hit the beach for annual competitionWeber stops by ‘birthplace’ of JuneteenthNew cross and steeple at Old Saint MaryLeague City’s Medic 3 “pushed” into service CommentedDoubt climate change? Why don't you step outside? (73) This country should be run by a business person (48) Trump, supporters not counted among 'one nation' (45) Free speech advocates must stand up for public employees (40) Stop picking on children and take on the elephant (40) Abbott's border bombast another sign of his squandered promise (36) Should the Texas State Historical Association renew the contract of its chief historian? (32) Another 'crazy' morning for shoppers at Galveston's Target (31) Guest commentary: The myth of American democracy has faded to nothing (28) I shall not seek, and I will not accept, any nomination (26)
