GALVESTON, TX — Fred Harley Huddleston was born on July 30, 1950 in Abington, Pennsylvania. He passed away February 11, 2023 at home in Galveston. Fred grew up in Houston where he attended Bellaire High School. In 1973 he earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Texas A&M University. He also studied historical architecture at the Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts.
His passion for history and architecture and his family’s ties brought him to Galveston in 1998 where he worked to preserve Galveston’s beauty. He knew most historical homes by “name” and architect and he could rattle off a litany of facts surrounding each home’s history.
Fred had an infectious laugh and was always ready to share it. He loved his family and their heritage, reading, traveling and spoiling the many dogs he nurtured over the years. He had a limitless capacity to care for others and do random acts of kindness every day. He preferred to be out of the spotlight but rather quietly help others. He was intelligent, gentle and kind and loved life every day.
He served as a volunteer and on numerous committees and boards including Chairperson of the City of Galveston Landmark Commission, various committees at the Galveston Historical Foundation, Meals on Wheels delivery, and First Lutheran Church committees.
He is survived by his husband Clay Rogers, his brothers Howard L. Huddleston and Richard C. Huddleston and his wife Janet, and his sister Carol H. Rusciano and her husband C.D. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Fred is predeceased by his parents Elaine and Richard Huddleston.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 16; visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church located at 2515 Winnie St., Galveston. A private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Fred was particularly fond of the Galveston Historical Foundation, the Rosenberg Library and the First Lutheran archive project.
