LAKE JACKSON, TX — Frank Ghinaudo Jr., 67, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends, Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was born in La Marque, Texas, on September 22, 1955, and was married to Cathy Ghinaudo on October 17, 1985 for 30 happy years.
Frank was generous, kind, and a giving man to his family, friends, and many others he helped throughout his life and community. He gave everything to his business, Frank's Dixie Meat Market for over 35 years until the year of his passing. His passion was cooking, and Frank fed countless people in the community and at his home table where visitors never left hungry. Later in life he enjoyed traveling around the world with his daughter, the most memorable being to his parent's homeland in Italy. Friends and loved ones will always remember him cracking wise jokes with a cigar in his mouth and his pup by his side.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Courtnie Ghinaudo and husband Stephen Cragun; son, Derick Anderson; sister Madeline Marullo; brother, A.D. Ghinaudo; nephews, Daniel Marullo, Jimmy Marullo, Paul Marullo, Andrew Ghinaudo; nieces, Cindy Marullo Powell, Eva Vawters, Penny Ghinaudo; grandchildren, Keeli Cragun, Cruz Cragun; grand puppy, Krandal (Mutt Dog); and many other close family and friends.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife Cathy Ghinaudo; parents Frank & Adelle Ghinaudo; sister, Marie Vawters, aunts Lucy Ghinaudo and Sister Lucy Ghinaudo; nephews, Timothy & Michael Vawters.
A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held at the B.R. Hester Complex (100 Parkview Dr., Clute, TX 77531) from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2022. Frank has requested that his family and friends wear happy clothing and Cowboys gear to properly celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Dominican Sisters of Houston, or Incarnate Word Academy.
The family of Frank Ghinaudo wishes to thank Dr. Venkatesan and the UTMB Health Hematology- Oncology - Galveston staff for all of their support, kindness and relentless efforts during his 4 year battle with Pancreatic cancer. Thank you for the cherished extra time.
