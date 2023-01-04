Frank Ghinaudo, Jr.

LAKE JACKSON, TX — Frank Ghinaudo Jr., 67, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends, Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was born in La Marque, Texas, on September 22, 1955, and was married to Cathy Ghinaudo on October 17, 1985 for 30 happy years.

Frank was generous, kind, and a giving man to his family, friends, and many others he helped throughout his life and community. He gave everything to his business, Frank's Dixie Meat Market for over 35 years until the year of his passing. His passion was cooking, and Frank fed countless people in the community and at his home table where visitors never left hungry. Later in life he enjoyed traveling around the world with his daughter, the most memorable being to his parent's homeland in Italy. Friends and loved ones will always remember him cracking wise jokes with a cigar in his mouth and his pup by his side.

