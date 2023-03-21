TEXAS CITY, TX — Frances Marie Weber, 92, of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Kindred Hospital Clear Lake.
Frances was born on March 14, 1931, to Doctors Wiley Raymond and Sophia Ann Towery in Yorktown, Texas. She graduated from Cuero High School and attended Southwest State Teachers College where she met her husband Lawrence and were married on November 4, 1951. Together they moved to Texas City, Texas in 1955 where a few years later she became a stay-at-home mom. In 1975 she began working as the administrative assistant for Texas City ISD athletic department and retired in 1994. Frances was an amazing wife, mother, Memaw and great-Memaw. She loved her family, hummingbirds, Stingarees and Mustang high school football and, possibly, the most special her evening Bluebell vanilla ice-cream.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence Weber. She is survived by her daughter, Renee Gore and husband Steve; son, Larry Weber and wife Susan; sister Joyce Zimmerman; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Towery and Loretta Powell; granddaughters, Amy Gore, Hayley Hoelscher and husband James Hoelscher; grandson, Andrew Weber; great granddaughters Charlotte and Ella Hoelscher; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to caregiver Yolanda Johnson, and friends and neighbors Bob and Norma Jacobson for their years of friendship and commitment in support of our mother and our family.
Pallbearers will be Shelby Powell, Paul Powell, Alan Powell, Scotty Kucera, Andrew Weber, and James Hoelscher.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City followed by the funeral services at 12:00 p.m. and, weather permitting, the burial at Galveston Memorial Park. Pastor Wayne Clement, a lifelong friend of the family, will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frances' name to: Memorial Lutheran/First Presbyterian Church 2021 29th Street North Texas City, Texas 77590.
