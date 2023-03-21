Frances Marie Weber

TEXAS CITY, TX — Frances Marie Weber, 92, of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Kindred Hospital Clear Lake.

Frances was born on March 14, 1931, to Doctors Wiley Raymond and Sophia Ann Towery in Yorktown, Texas. She graduated from Cuero High School and attended Southwest State Teachers College where she met her husband Lawrence and were married on November 4, 1951. Together they moved to Texas City, Texas in 1955 where a few years later she became a stay-at-home mom. In 1975 she began working as the administrative assistant for Texas City ISD athletic department and retired in 1994. Frances was an amazing wife, mother, Memaw and great-Memaw. She loved her family, hummingbirds, Stingarees and Mustang high school football and, possibly, the most special her evening Bluebell vanilla ice-cream.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription