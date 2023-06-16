TEXAS CITY, TX — Frances (Marcheschi) Gill, 93, of Texas City, passed away June 14, 2023.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023 with a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Frances was born on May 15, 1930 in Long Island, New York. She worked at American National Insurance Company and Rockwell International from which she retired. Frances' greatest love was spending time with her family. On holidays she would make her family's favorite lasagna with meatballs and sausage. Frances loved spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended all of their sporting, dancing, drill team and band events. She spent time with her family as often as possible. Annual trips to visit her family on Long Island was something she always looked forward to.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Paul Marcheschi; husband, William Gill; daughter, Brenda Cook; sister, Carol Chichester; brother, George Marcheschi and extended son Michael Chiasson.
Survivors include her sister, Janet Gambuzza; cousin, Marie Gilmore; sons, Bob Gill, Mickey Gill and wife Janet; grandchildren, Stephanie Dawsey and Aubrey, Sean Gill and Tricia, Jamie Gill and Lolly, Amy Koster and Zak, Kim Howe and Clint; great grandchildren, Gabriel Degnar, Jamison Gill, Harrison Gill, Zoey Koster, Emma Howe, Mikey Howe, Allora Dawsey, Ember Dawsey. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers are Sean Gill, Zak Koster, Clint Howe, Gabriel Degnar, Albert Ramirez, Aubrey Dawsey, Mike Gage. Honorary Pall Bearers, Wally Franci, Anthony Gambuzza, Solon Gage, Nicolas Gage.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Cottages of Clear Lake and Divinity Hospice (Shirley) for caring and loving our mom. You all made her feel like she always had family with her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Please dress casual/comfortable per the family wishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.