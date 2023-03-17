GALVESTON, TX — Frances Bertolino Lidstone has gone to the "Great Family Reunion" in Heaven. Frances passed away on March 14th, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born on January 10, 1936, to parents Philip and Rena Bertolino on Galveston Island. A true BOI in spirit, she never ran from a storm and enjoyed afternoons on her deck sitting in the sun and island breeze. Frances graduated from Dominican High School. In 1955 she married another BOI, Charles F. Lidstone, Sr., and together they had five children: Charles Jr. (Chuck), David, Phyllis, Michael and Rena.
Frances was a lifelong member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a regular attendee of the Saturday evening services and kept her kids in line with a glaring stare, sharp fingernails and a strong grip.
A member of the Bertolino clan, one of the island's largest local families, she is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband, Charlie.
Frances loved attending the annual Bertolino family reunions and hosting backyard parties on Memorial and Labor days. She was known to take charge of party activities with her handy bullhorn directing everyone to sport activities, food, and of course, the mystery box. An accomplished Italian cook, she was famous for her spaghetti & meatballs, lasagna, homemade pizzas and her sweet iced tea. Holiday turkeys always took a back seat to her homemade raviolis.
She was known to her many nieces and nephews as Aunt Fran and to her three grandchildren as Frannie. She will be greatly missed by all especially her children, Chuck, David, Phyllis, Michael and wife Karen, Rena and husband Jonathan Hale; and, grandchildren Lindsey Lidstone and fiancé Jerry Amaya, Nicholas Lidstone Bowers, and Maxwell Lidstone.
Frances's family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 am, Monday, March 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 9:30 am, followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 am. Burial will conclude the services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
Pallbearers will be David Lidstone, Michael Lidstone, Nicholas Bowers, Maxwell Lidstone, Johnny Lidstone and Jonathan Hale. Honorary pallbearer is Chuck Lidstone.
A special thanks to all the family and friends who came by to visit and offer support to Frannie.
