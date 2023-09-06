LA MARQUE, TX — Floyd Stanley Simmons, Jr. was born on May 18, 1954, to the late Floyd Stanley Simmons, Sr. and the late Marie Ann Roberts Simmons in Galveston, Texas.
He was a proud graduate of La Marque High School class of 1973. “Butch” as he was known by family and friends alike; without a doubt, was a diehard Cougar fan who breathed and bled the blue, gold and white. He was a man for all seasons and a Jack of all trades. He developed his skills in carpentry and demonstrated that expertise throughout his life. Although he worked various jobs, he discovered that his true passion was cooking and became the owner and operator of Simmons’ BBQ. Floyd Simmons was known throughout the area for his savory foods and mouth-watering smoked meats. Butch was a staunch, unwavering Dallas Cowboys fan and a loyal Los Angeles Lakers fan. He spent his lifetime cultivating his love for family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are three children: Julius Jabbar Simmons, Tyra Simmons Hayes, and Floyd Stanley Simmons, III; one grandson, Bryan Hayes, Jr.; four sisters: Cynthia Simmons, Phyllis Caldwell, Vickie Johnson (Lawrence), and Valerie Wright; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Funeral services for Floyd will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591. 409-986-9900. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
