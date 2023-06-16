Floyd Landrum “Lanny” Martin, Jr.

TEXAS CITY, TX — Floyd Landrum Martin, Jr. “Lanny”(83) of Texas City, Texas, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 11, 2023. He was born on December 26, 1939 in Leesville, Louisiana to Irene Withers and Floyd Martin, Sr. He was loved and raised by his father and step-mother, Hazel Smith. A man of many jobs and passions, Floyd first worked as a Registered Medical Technologist at De Ridder Louisiana Hospital. He also worked as Lab and X-Ray Technician at the Magnolia Clinic in Dickinson before becoming a Local 211 Pipefitter. He retired from Union Carbide after 29 years as a pipefitter.
Floyd kept himself busy! He enjoyed communicating with others on his CB Radio using the handle “Green Gorilla”. Floyd was a member of the NaNaSha Band along with his fellow CB friends. For a time, he was the Equipment Manager and Head Coach of the Texas City Rebels Youth Football Team. He loved to play basketball and fish. In high school he ran the mile relay for De Ridder. He loved his LSU Tigers. In his later years he got really involved in Genealogy and helped many people with their family history. Floyd believed that “everyone deserves a memorial” and searched for grave sites and provided their information to findagrave.com. He took pictures of every headstone in Galveston County and uploaded them to the website. Floyd was a member and President of the Texas City Ancestry Club, a member of the Galveston County Historical Commission, in 2008 he was named “Volunteer of the Year” by the Texas State Genealogical Society and he worked with the African American Heritage Society on the Preservation of the 1867 Settlement.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father and step-mother, two brothers; Stuart Martin and Walter Martin, and grandson; Robby Martin, Jr.. Floyd is survived by his wife of 64 years; Lorena Haymon Martin, daughter; Rhonda Speer (Jeff), son; Robby Martin (Heather), brother; Richard Martin, and three grandchildren; Jeffrey Speer (Jordan), Eric Martin (Cre), and Laney Speer.
The AAHPC has worked in partnership with the College of the Mainland Foundation to establish the Floyd Landrum “Lanny” Martin Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund named in his honor. If you would like to donate, please send your check to COM Foundation Attn: Floyd Landrum “Lanny” Martin, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund 1200 Amber Road, Texas City, Texas 77591.
A memorial visitation will be held at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 2:00pm — 5:00pm.
