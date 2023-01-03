GALVESTON, TX — Floyd Courville, 85, was born November 30, 1937, in Plaisance, Louisiana to Avia Green Courville and John Courville. Floyd left Louisiana with his family at a young age and relocated to Galveston, TX. He played varsity football and baseball and was a proud graduate of Central High School, Class of 1957.
After high school, Floyd’s first job was as a pharmacy delivery man. Later he was employed by St. Vincent’s House (The Chapel) for over ten years, beginning as the recreational director and then as the co-director. His final place of employment where he would retire from after twenty-six years was with the City of Galveston; Public Works Dept. (water treatment plant operator).
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Michael G. Courville, Kermit Courville (Dorothy), Shirley Courville Hunter (Dr. Oliver, Jr.) and Larry Courville.
Left to cherish Floyd’s memories are his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Kathleen Terwilliger Courville with whom he loved with his whole heart. His children, Vincent Courville, Stacey Courville, Lincoln Courville and Michael Courville (Roshanda). His grandchildren, Dominic, Paul Jr., Sheree, Jamail, Brittani, Brianna, Chanz, and Cortney. Great-grandchildren, Tamia, Aniah, Leah, Jeridan, Michael, Zoey and Kingston. Sister-in-law, Edna Courville and a host of nieces, nephews, and many relatives.
Visitation will be January 7, 2023, 11 a.m. till the celebration of life service at 12 noon, in the Espanola “BB” Johnson Memorial Chapel of E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O, Galveston, TX. Elder Lance P. Courville, Officiant. Visit ERFM.com for any additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.