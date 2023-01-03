Floyd Courville

GALVESTON, TX — Floyd Courville, 85, was born November 30, 1937, in Plaisance, Louisiana to Avia Green Courville and John Courville. Floyd left Louisiana with his family at a young age and relocated to Galveston, TX. He played varsity football and baseball and was a proud graduate of Central High School, Class of 1957.

After high school, Floyd’s first job was as a pharmacy delivery man. Later he was employed by St. Vincent’s House (The Chapel) for over ten years, beginning as the recreational director and then as the co-director. His final place of employment where he would retire from after twenty-six years was with the City of Galveston; Public Works Dept. (water treatment plant operator).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription