Florence Gene Cookie Hilton

GALVESTON, TX — Mrs. Florence Gene Hilton (aka Cookie) was born May 26, 1936, to Eugene Winston Cook Sr. and Ruby Cook in Galveston, Texas.
At a young age Cookie had a passion for music and studied under the direction of Mrs. Ruth Hall, where she became an accomplished pianist and organist. Florence utilized her gift by serving the Lord becoming the pianist for both Carter’s Temple C.M.E. Church and Avenue L. Baptist Church. Mrs. Hilton was a 1954 graduate of Central High School in Galveston, where she was a member of the Central High School Band playing the piccolo. She also was a majorette in the school’s Drum and Bugle Corp. Cookie also organized and produced Tea and Fashion show fundraisers to benefit youths in Galveston. For 35 years, Florence served as a licensed vocational nurse at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston, where she cared for countless kids and their families during the most difficult time in their lives.
Mrs. Cookie was a wonderful mother to five children, a fantastic grandmother of eight, an angelic great-grandmother to 17 children and a doting great-great grandmother to four children.
Mrs. Hilton is preceded in death by her father, Mr. Eugene Winston Cook Sr.; her mother, Mrs. Ruby Cook; sister, Mrs. Faye Elizabeth Bradley Cooper; husband, Mr. Bobby Lee Hilton (Hook); and son, Mr. Larry Eugene Hilton (Coach). Cookie is survived by her brother, Mr. Eugene Winston Cook Jr.; brother-in-law, Mr. Thomas Hilton; children Angela Smith, Michael Hilton, David Hilton and Sherrill Hilton; grandchildren Andria Lyons, Timothy Hilton, Larry Lyons (Khellie Lyons), Christopher Hilton (Angel Pomier), Tiffany Hilton, Bill Smith Jr. (Michelle Nelson), Andre’ Hilton, and Bobby Lee Smith; great-grandchildren Dante’ Hilton (Antinette Hilton), Trevon Hilton (Chelsi Urbani), Timothy Hilton Jr., Timiya Hilton, Timera Hilton, Kaylin Hilton, Mia Hilton, Mariah Smith, Jaelon Lyons, Andreus Lyons, Trenton Lyons, Kellen Lyons, Khila Lyons, Larry Lyons Jr., Logan Lyons, Lakh Lyons and Ashanti Wafer; and great-great grandchildren Brooklyn Hilton, Jordynn Hilton, Trevon Hilton Jr., and Gianna Florence Hilton. Loving family and friends Tanis Collins, Irene Robinson, Vera Carter, Catherine Brody, Roz Diaz, Irma Faye, Debbie Cook, Robbie Cooper, and countless nieces and nephews.
A wake will take place from 6 — 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Avenue O in Galveston. Visitation will be held at 2 pm and Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Avenue L Baptist Church, 2612 Avenue L, Pastor D. A. Johnson, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Please visit ERJFM.com for additional information.
