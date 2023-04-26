Florence Gene Cookie Hilton

GALVESTON, TX — Mrs. Florence Gene Hilton (aka Cookie) was born May 26, 1936, to Eugene Winston Cook Sr. and Ruby Cook in Galveston, Texas.

At a young age Cookie had a passion for music and studied under the direction of Mrs. Ruth Hall, where she became an accomplished pianist and organist. Florence utilized her gift by serving the Lord becoming the pianist for both Carter’s Temple C.M.E. Church and Avenue L. Baptist Church. Mrs. Hilton was a 1954 graduate of Central High School in Galveston, where she was a member of the Central High School Band playing the piccolo. She also was a majorette in the school’s Drum and Bugle Corp. Cookie also organized and produced Tea and Fashion show fundraisers to benefit youths in Galveston. For 35 years, Florence served as a licensed vocational nurse at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston, where she cared for countless kids and their families during the most difficult time in their lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription