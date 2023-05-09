HITCHCOCK, TX — It is with great sadness that the family of Fidencio Sendejas Jr. announce that he peacefully passed away in his sleep on May 3, 2023. Fidencio graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1970. He then went on to earn his associate degree in accounting and started his career at First Hutching-Sealy Bank. Fidencio continued his career at Bank of America and eventually retired from UTMB.
Fidencio Jr. joins his father, Fidencio Sendejas Sr., and sister Virginia Sendejas in heaven.
He will be greatly missed by his mother, Ofelia Sendejas, Dora Villarreal (Pedro), Arthur Sendejas (Sonia), Anna Flores (Chris), David Sendejas (Joan), Norma Estrada (Ricky), Amber Sendejas Zavala, 12 nieces and nephews, and 17 great nieces and nephews.
His nieces, Aliyah and Arianna Zavala, whom he raised as his granddaughters, will forever hold a special place in his heart.
He enjoyed traveling with his friends, going to casinos, watching movies, cooking, and BBQing for his family.
Pallbearers include Eric Sendejas, Benjamin Lopez, Joshua Lopez, Wilmer Velez, Alex Hernandez, and Blake Gonzalez—honorary pallbearers: Joel Lopez, Ethan Velez, and David McDaniel.
Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home: 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591. Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 am, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.