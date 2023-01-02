Evelyn Myracle Mills

LEAGUE CITY — Evelyn Myracle Mills age 94 passed away peacefully Thursday December 29, 2022, in League City, Texas. Evelyn was born April 3, 1928, in Electra, Texas. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Her final resting place is Forest Park East, Webster, Texas.

She is survived by her son Mike Mills and wife Joyce Kopecky of Dickinson, daughters Beth Mills Alexander and husband Mickey of Friendswood, Phyllis Mills Korndorffer and husband Blair of Clear Lake City and Anita Russell Mills, wife of Chuck Mills. Nine grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother.

