TEXAS CITY, TX — Mrs. Eula Mae Griffith West victorious earthly life came to a close on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family.
Eula was born March 24, 1954 in Bayou Chicot, Louisiana to the late Horace Griffith and Sadie Skinner Griffith. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend J.B. Wilson of Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church. She attended Bayou Chicot High School in Ville Platte, Louisiana and graduated in 1971.
Eula is preceded in death by her parents, Horace Sr. and Sadie Griffith; six brothers, four sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Left to cherish her memories are her Son, Elijah M. "Mark" West, Sr.; Daughter, LaTosha M. West; Granddaughter, Mariah J. West; Three Grandsons, Elijah West, Jr. (Jada), Isiah West and Kingston Ernest Fields-West; Great-granddaughter, Taliah Ava West; Great-Grandson, Az'Ryel Ananias Isiah West; Devoted Sister, Eretta H. Blessett; Brothers, Uylese Griffith and Horace Griffith, Jr.; Sister-In-Law, Gertie Mae Griffith; and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Co-workers, Church Family and Friends.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak Street, Texas City, Texas with Rev. Frank Davis, Officiating and Pastor D.N. Benford, Sr., Eulogist. Interment will be at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Drive, Hitchcock, Texas.
