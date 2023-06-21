GALVESTON, TEXAS — Eugene Walker Sr. was born in Grapeland, Texas on September 12, 1950, to the union of Frank L. Walker Sr. and Flossie M. Walker. He was an identical twin to his brother Edward Gene Walker. He joined church and was baptized at an early age at West Point Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor J. F. Sargent. Eugene attended Central High School and graduated from Ball Hall school in 1969. It was at Central High School where he would meet the love of his life, Irene. Upon graduation, they married and to this union two wonderful children were born, Virginia Lynette and Eugene, Jr. Eugene never imagined that such an Angel would be by his side every step of the way no matter what for the next 54 years. If you saw Eugene, you knew Irene was somewhere close by. Eugene served in the Marine Corps of the Military from 1969 to 1975 as a Staff Sargent. He worked for Quality Dry Cleaners for many years. He attended the National Institute of Drycleaning while employed with them and received the Certificate of Appreciation Award. He also worked for Aramco Blinds before returning to Quality Dry Cleaners as part time until retirement. Eugene is preceded in death by his Parents, Frank & Flossie Walker; his Brothers Edward G. Walker and James Walker; Sister In-law Dorothy Jean Walker and other family members. Left to cherish memories of his life, Wife Irene Walker; Daughter, Virginia L. Jones (Albert) London, England; Son, Eugene Walker Jr.; Grandson, Albert Jones III; Granddaughter, Zoe J. Jones; Sister, Betty Walker Joubert; Brothers, Charles L. Walker Sr., Frank L. Walker Jr. (Andrea); Uncle Lawrence Walker; Sister In-Laws, Linda Walker, Jane Lattimore and Enola Deadrick; Brother In-Law, James L. Deadrick and host of other Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Both service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Rising Star Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak Street, Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
