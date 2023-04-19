Ethel Jean Ashton

GALVESTON, TX — On September 9th, 1949, in Bellville, Tx, Louise Jackson and James Hill were blessed with a beautiful baby girl whom they lovingly named Ethel Jean. Ethel accepted Christ at an early age, under the leadership of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. She was educated in the Galveston Public School system and was a 1967 graduate of Central High School.
After high school, Ethel went on to pursue her passion of nursing and healthcare through employment at UTMB. She would ultimately retire after many, many years of service. She also spent many years working for Southern Union Gas, and most recently Ball High School. Ethel was a God-fearing woman who was loved by many near and far. She never met a stranger, and always met you with a warm hug, kiss, smile, or word of encouragement.
Ethel was married to her high-school sweetheart Willie L. Ashton for over 50 years, and to this union 3 children were born, Kenneth DeWayne, Monica, and Melinda Ashton. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson Jeremie Ashton, sister Annie Crawford, and Grandmother Willie Mae Walker.
Ethel leaves to hold memories of love in their hearts; son, Kenneth DeWayne Ashton, daughters, Monica and Melinda Ashton; grandsons, Joshua Ashton and Jeremiah Ashton; sisters, Helen Solzano (Pedro), Betty Cooper (Sylvester), Cynthia Boone, and Carolyn Sinegaure; brothers-in-law, William Ashton, Napoleon Ashton, Joe Ashton; sisters-in-law, Jessie Smith and Lillian Ashton; many dear friends, her loving BHS Tors faculty/students, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family.
Visitation will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, April 22, 2023, followed by a service celebrating her life at 1:00 p.m. at the Island Church 2411 69th, Galveston, Pastor Rusty Martin, Officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the mortuary, ERJFM.com
