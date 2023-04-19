Ethel Jean Ashton

GALVESTON, TX — On September 9th, 1949, in Bellville, Tx, Louise Jackson and James Hill were blessed with a beautiful baby girl whom they lovingly named Ethel Jean. Ethel accepted Christ at an early age, under the leadership of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. She was educated in the Galveston Public School system and was a 1967 graduate of Central High School.

After high school, Ethel went on to pursue her passion of nursing and healthcare through employment at UTMB. She would ultimately retire after many, many years of service. She also spent many years working for Southern Union Gas, and most recently Ball High School. Ethel was a God-fearing woman who was loved by many near and far. She never met a stranger, and always met you with a warm hug, kiss, smile, or word of encouragement.

