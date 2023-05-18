GALVESTON, TX — Estella Galloway, 84, was born September 20, 1938 and passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Funeral services are 11:00am Saturday, May 20th at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors starting at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park, 10708 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX.
Estella was a housewife devoted to her family. She was raised in Bloomington TX where she worked at a seafood market and picked cotton. She then moved to Galveston where she met John W Galloway and got married. She raised her family, spoiling her children and grandchildren. After the death of her husband, she spent her later years with her devoted companion, Artemio Lopez. They would share time playing bingo and going to the game rooms.
Estella is preceded in death by her parents, Felipe and Candelaria Estrada; her husband, John W Galloway, her son, Larry Galloway; her grandson, Ramon Galloway Jr; her companion, Artemio Lopez; and her siblings, Tomasa Garcia, Andrea Nichols, Dolores Molina, Petra Rivera, Herminia Conchola, Fred Estrada and Manual Estrada.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Ramon Galloway (Florence) and her daughter, Cindy Medina (Bobby). Her grandchildren, Rebecca, Monica, Omar, John, Sara, Jenny, Celeste and Lucas. She also has 11 great-grandchildren ; and her siblings, Robert Estrada, Pete Estrada and Trino Estrada.
Pallbearers are John Galloway, Omar Galloway, Lucas Medina, Richard Lopez, John Walk and Daniel Blanco.
