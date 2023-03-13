GALVESTON, TX — Ernestina (Rincon) Espinoza passed from this earthly life on Wednesday March 1, 2023, in Galveston, Tx.
Ernestina was born in 1929 in Waelder, Texas, to Florencio and Rita Rincon, part of a family of nine children. In 1959, she married Jesse Espinoza Sr. who passed away in 2004.
Along with her parents and Jesse, she was preceded in death by sisters, Zenaida Rodriguez (Manuel), Tommie Solis (Johnny), Nina Guzman (Joe); brothers, Margarito and Roger Rincon. They would have certainly run towards one another on the streets of gold that Wednesday morning.
Remaining to share stories of their sister Ernie are her brother, Rudy Rincon; sisters, Mary Bermudez and Mary Herrera, with husband Gilbert, who share in the encouragement that Ernie has received her promised reward.
Ernie loved the beach and caring for her home. She was impeccably dressed, always her Sunday best. She retired from American National Insurance Company and recalls how her cousin got her the job and how the boss gave her the chance to learn and excel. She spent summers with her stepchildren Olivia, Jesse Jr., and Becky (dec. 2009). She was devoted to her grandmother, Antonia. What stands out the most is Ernie’s love for The Blessed Mother and the Holy Rosary. She engaged in Parish activities such as Our Lady of Fatima Blue Army & the Divine Mercy (St Mary’s Catholic Church/Texas City, Tx) and The Damas de Guadalupe (St. Patrick/Galveston, Tx).
Aunt Ernie loved her pets! From the birds to her dogs, to many a cat. Most inspirational to her family as an advocate for her faith she loved her heavenly Father.
Gratitude to Virginia Garcia for years of friendship and support to the family as Ernie aged in this life. A special acknowledgement to Vickie Garcia and Mary Ramirez who distributed communion to Ernie’s home. Thank you to the Galveston Chapter of Meals on Wheels.
A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a funeral mass following at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church (Holy Family Parish), 1010 35th Street, Galveston, TX 77550. A reception in the parish hall will begin at 11:00 a.m.
A graveside service will be held later that day at 2:00 p.m.at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 10708 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563.
