GALVESTON, TX — Erma Lee Smith, 93, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2022, in Galveston Texas.
Erma was born on July 23, 1929, to Richard Williams and Rosa Williams (Watson), in Baton Rouge, LA. She relocated to Galveston at the age of 16 and later married Wilbert Smith, Sr. and together they had 6 children. She was a Store Manager for Pilgrims Cleaners where she later retired after 26 years. She was a member of First Union Baptist Church for over 50 years and served in the Mother's Union of the women's mission. She was a great-granddaughter of Houston Reedy, the second pastor of Reedy Chapel AME Church, a National and Texas historical landmark located on Broadway. The church, later named in his honor, was one of three meeting places where Texas slaves received news of the Emancipation Proclamation, putting an end to slavery on June 19, 1865.
Erma was preceded in death by her husband and son, Wilbert Jr. She is survived by her children, Verna Offley, Rosa Holmes (Mike), Barbara Brown, daughter-in-law, Hazel Smith, Kenneth Smith (Barbara), George Smith, Yolanda Wilson (Gerald) and brother, Charles Williams (Irene); 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, goddaughter, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, followed by homegoing service at 11 a.m. at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave. K, Galveston, Pastor David L. Everson, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Please visit ERJFM.com for any additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.