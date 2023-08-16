TEXAS CITY, TX — It is with great sadness that the family of Erma Jean Johnson announces her passing.
Erma, age 83, passed away peacefully with her daughter Felicia by her side on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from Alzheimer’s complications. Erma was the daughter of Clifford and Juanita Williams.
Erma was a Class of 1957 graduate of Lincoln High School in Texas City. She attended Prairie View A&M University where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She spent many years as an elementary school teacher in Texas and California.
Erma’s passion was the preservation of African American landmarks in Texas City. She was an active contributor to the 1867 settlement, the African American Historic Preservation Committee, the Galveston County Historical Commission, and the Lincoln Woodland Heritage Committee.
Erma will be remembered for her contribution to the Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC where she donated the cattle branding iron that belonged to Calvin Bell her great-great-grandfather. She provided a tangible demonstration of the forward-thinking of the Bell Family.
The Bell, Britton, Caldwell, and Hobgood family legacy continues because of her research and desire to educate our future generations.
Erma will also be remembered as a loving mother, a caring sister, a fun grandmother, and a dedicated friend. She loved to travel with her friends and family. She was an avid bird watcher and a skilled baker making the most delicious cakes. Her attitude was always positive, infectious, and motivating. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and always be remembered in our hearts.
She is survived by her daughter Felicia Taylor, son in law Dr. Darrin Taylor, Granddaughter Katherine Rose Taylor, Brother Alfred Lee Williams, sister-in-law Barbara Williams, nephews Dinari and his wife Chandra Williams, Kimani Williams and grandnephew Xavion Williams, and numerous other family and friends
The committal service will be held at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veteran Memorial Boulevard, Houston, Tx 77038 on August 22nd at 12:30. Pastor Xavery Hutcherson will officiate the service.
A celebration of life will occur with details to be determined.
