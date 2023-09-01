SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Emil Jack “E.J.” Keleman, Jr. passed from this life Saturday morning, August 19, 2023, in Santa Fe.
E.J. was born June 1, 1953, in Galveston. He grew up with 7 brothers and sisters and had a wonderful sense of humor. In1973, E.J. joined the United States Airforce where he proudly served his country, and gained the knowledge he would apply to his civilian life. He was honorably discharged from active duty, and immediately went to work for Ford Aerospace, which transitioned to Loral Aerospace then Lockheed Martin, all contractors for NASA. Prior to E.J. becoming sick, he was an engineering tech for QTS, also a contractor for NASA. E.J. traveled across the country during the reign of the Space Shuttle, as he was part of the Shuttle Training Aircraft (STA) project. In 2006, he married the love of his life, Angela. Combining their families, E.J. added 4 bonus children to his crew of 5 girls and loved them all. He had a passion for yard work and during the warm months, he could not be kept indoors. He loved growing his hibiscus plants and the science of combining different breeds. Everyone that knew E.J. will always remember his passion for music, his signature holy jeans, crocs, and his silly dad jokes. His half smile (smirk) was infectious, and he was loved by all who knew him. Last, but certainly not least, E.J. was a Christian and loved the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil Jack Keleman and Betty Jane (Senna) Rosenboom; Beverly “Sissy” Lera.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 17 years, Angela Keleman; daughters, Chanda Graef and husband, David, Dawn Olguin and husband, Jeff, Sara Ruiz and husband, Tim, Lindsay Laubach and husband, Trynton and Briana Keleman; bonus children, Steven Sewell, Sean Sewell, Ashley Chapman and husband, Josh and Chelsea Sewell; brothers, Lewis Rosenboom, John Rosenboom, Jason Rosenboom; bonus brother, James Botary; sisters, Mary Moore, Patricia Patterson, Kathy Kearns; mother-in-law, Nancy Morgan; grandchildren, Delayna Rodriguez and husband, Christian, Kayla Olguin, Jacob Olguin, Daniel Ruiz, Luke Ruiz, Rachel Ruiz, Payslie Laubach, Addysen Laubach, Caden Chapman “Peanut”, Carsyn Chapman; great-granddaughter, Luna Rodriquez; fur baby, Carli; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor David Frisbey officiating.You may join the family in honoring E.J. by wearing jeans and crocs to the service.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in E.J.’s name, for the benefit of the community, to: Daryl’s Charitable Foundation, “In Memory of E.J. Keleman, Jr.” Donations can be made in person at 3330 Avenue A, Santa Fe, Texas 77510, or you may also make a donation via Venmo @darylplacetxfoundation or CashApp $darylsplacetx. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
