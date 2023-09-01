Emil Jack E.J. Keleman, Jr.

SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Emil Jack “E.J.” Keleman, Jr. passed from this life Saturday morning, August 19, 2023, in Santa Fe.

E.J. was born June 1, 1953, in Galveston. He grew up with 7 brothers and sisters and had a wonderful sense of humor. In1973, E.J. joined the United States Airforce where he proudly served his country, and gained the knowledge he would apply to his civilian life. He was honorably discharged from active duty, and immediately went to work for Ford Aerospace, which transitioned to Loral Aerospace then Lockheed Martin, all contractors for NASA. Prior to E.J. becoming sick, he was an engineering tech for QTS, also a contractor for NASA. E.J. traveled across the country during the reign of the Space Shuttle, as he was part of the Shuttle Training Aircraft (STA) project. In 2006, he married the love of his life, Angela. Combining their families, E.J. added 4 bonus children to his crew of 5 girls and loved them all. He had a passion for yard work and during the warm months, he could not be kept indoors. He loved growing his hibiscus plants and the science of combining different breeds. Everyone that knew E.J. will always remember his passion for music, his signature holy jeans, crocs, and his silly dad jokes. His half smile (smirk) was infectious, and he was loved by all who knew him. Last, but certainly not least, E.J. was a Christian and loved the Lord.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription