Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Bee Nelson

WEBSTER, TX — Ms. Elizabeth "Betty" "Bee" Marie Nelson passed from this life Monday morning, June 26, 2023, in Webster.
Born November 25, 1939 in Alta Loma, Ms. Nelson was a member of Arcadia First Baptist Church and did clerical work in healthcare and was a former beautician. Betty graduated from Santa Fe High School, where she excelled at sports, especially basketball and softball. She enjoyed fishing, pantomime, playing rummy and 42, and loved making people laugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gussie (Kiser) Nelson; brother, Charles Nelson.
Survivors include her siblings, Bert, William A. Nelson and wife, Lillian Irene, Robert "Bobby" Nelson and wife, Janie, Brenda Kay Nelson; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2023, at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Highway 6, Santa Fe, Texas, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Breland, Harold "Bubba" Chessir, III, Corey Click, Blake Jackson, Chad Nelson and Matthew Nelson. Honorary bearers will be Aaron Nelson and Lance Nelson.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Betty's name to Arcadia First Baptist Church, Building Fund, Post Office Box 128, Santa Fe, Texas 77517. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
