Elizabeth Ann Strommen Naschke

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX — On June 6, 2023, Elizabeth Ann Strommen Naschke got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 70 years old.

Born in Galveston, Texas on January 12, 1953, Elizabeth had a passion for educating young children. She received her bachelor of arts in Education from Concordia University in Nebraska. With this degree she touched many children's lives by teaching in Galveston ISD, Texas City ISD, Clear Creek ISD and eventually retiring from Dickinson ISD.

