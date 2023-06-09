NEW BRAUNFELS, TX — On June 6, 2023, Elizabeth Ann Strommen Naschke got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 70 years old.
Born in Galveston, Texas on January 12, 1953, Elizabeth had a passion for educating young children. She received her bachelor of arts in Education from Concordia University in Nebraska. With this degree she touched many children's lives by teaching in Galveston ISD, Texas City ISD, Clear Creek ISD and eventually retiring from Dickinson ISD.
Elizabeth was a woman of faith and a very active member of the Lutheran Church. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered on Sundays as a Sunday school teacher. Elizabeth really enjoyed her Norwegian family and heritage. She also looked forward to attending her grandsons' sporting events and multiple family get togethers in New Braunfels, Texas. She also really loved spending time with her grand-dogs.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her father and mother, Chris and Virginia Strommen, and brothers, Chris and Gary Strommen.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Derrill Naschke; stepson, Derrill Naschke II and wife, Jeanette Naschke; stepdaughter, Alexandra Naschke, and wife, Stacy Naschke; two grandchildren, Austin and Nolan Naschke; sister, Christina Johnson; sister-in-law, Jerri Strommen; and nephews, Dr. Josh and wife, Leslie Strommen and Robert and wife, Dana Strommen.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 13, at St. John Lutheran Church, 1121 39th Street in Galveston, at 1:00 pm with service to follow at 2:00 pm.
