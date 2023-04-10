GALVESTON, TX — Elisa Rivera age 93 of Galveston passed into eternal life Saturday April 1, 2023 surrounded by those she loved dearly at her home in Galveston. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am Wednesday April 12, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Tuesday April 11, 2023 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will take place on Friday.
Elisa was born October 30, 1929 in Melchor Ocampo, N.L., Mexico to Jose T. Ramos and Paula Salinas Ramos. The family immigrated to the U.S. in 1969 moving to Chicago, Illinois. In 1986 the family moved to Galveston where Elisa continued the wonderful life of being a great mother and loving wife. It was in her nature to be an exceptionally good to all of her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting and cooking for her family and many friends. She was a longtime, faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. May the lord bless her and keep her.
Preceded in death by her husband Adan Rivera, survivors include daughters Maria A. Rivera and Rosa M. Ramos and husband Jesus; son Alfonso Rivera all of Galveston; grandchildren Coraima Ramos, Natalia Ramos, Eduardo Ramos and Adam Wesley Baker; numerous sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.