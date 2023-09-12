TEXAS CITY, TX — Eligio “Leo” LaSoya 75, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on September 5, 2023, after a long battle with chronic health issues.
You may pay your respects on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, 311 25th St. Texas City, TX. Services will be held at the same location at 10 am on Thursday, September 14. Burial will take place afterwards at Forrest Park East 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX.
Leo was born in Galveston, Texas July 8, 1948. A graduate of Texas City High School in 1968, was drafted into the Army soon after. He served in the Army Infantry in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. During his service in Vietnam, he received serval commendations and medals including the Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Service Stars and a Silver Star. In 1971 he was hired by Amoco Oil and retired after 34 years in 2005.
He is preceded in death by his parents Eligio LaSoya and Alicia Campuzano, brother Raymond LaSoya, and sister Linda Jaramillo.
Survivors include his wife, Andrea LaSoya; his son, Leo LaSoya; stepson, Phillip (Annette) Dodd; stepdaughter Maria Taylor; sister, Martha (Raymond) Robles; sister, Annie Garcia; sister-in-law, Hope LaSoya; grandsons: Robert “Robbie” LaSoya and Jacob Molina; granddaughters: Faith LaSoya, Kayla, Haley and Alyssa Molina, Alina and Isabella Dodd and several nieces and nephews.
