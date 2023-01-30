HOUSTON, TX — Eleanor Edna Stampfli went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the age of 100 years old. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Eleanor, or Ms. Ellie to many, was born in Livingston, Texas on June 4, 1922 to Edna and Roland Jones. She spent her early life being raised with her siblings, Margaret, Naomi and Roland, before enlisting in the Army Air Corp as a nurse. Eleanor served as an Army Nurse during World War II at both David Moffett Air Base and Dibble Memorial Hospital. Eleanor met her husband, L.T. Stampfli, while he was recovering at Dibble from being wounded in World War II on D-Day. Eleanor married L.T., who also went by “Bud”, in November 1946, and they settled in Chico, California. Eleanor’s family later moved to the Bay Area of California where she enjoyed teaching the Bible at her local church, nursing patients, and caring for those around her. She moved to Houston in 1983 and stayed active in her church there, teaching the Bible to her peers. Eleanor spent time speaking to many elderly groups, especially retired veterans, about her World War II experiences. Even into her 90’s, Eleanor wrote and published a trilogy of historical novels, which highlighted her experiences during the war.
Eleanor is survived by her son, Dr. Leonard Thomas Stampfli, her daughter Susan Wilson and husband Mike Wilson, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Eleanor’s life will be held on February 4, 2023, at 11:00am at Hope Church (770 Pineloch Drive, Houston, TX 77062).
