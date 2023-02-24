Eleanor E. "Ellie" Childs

DICKINSON, TX — Eleanor “Ellie” E. Childs, longtime Galveston County and Dickinson resident, passed away on February 20, 2023. Ellie lived a life defined by her caring and helping others, as a nurse, wife, mother, and community volunteer.

Born in a log cabin in 1932 on her family’s apple orchard farm in Ohio, Ellie grew and sold strawberries on her own part of the farm to earn money for her dream of becoming a nurse. After graduating from Anna High School in 1950, she enrolled at The Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio and graduated as a registered nurse in 1953. Working as a pediatric nurse at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, she fell in love with Texas and a Texan.

