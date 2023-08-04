Edward Lee Protz

GALVESTON, TX — Edward L. Protz, 92, of Galveston, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Ed was born in 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to Edward Earnest Protz and Mary Doty Protz. His immediate family called him “Eddie Lee” when he was a youngster. He grew up near the baseball fields of Sportsman’s Park and would watch Cardinals and Browns baseball games on the way home from school, with a knot viewing hole pass provided to school kids. His mother, Mary, was a seamstress. His father, Edward Ernest, was a carpenter that was killed by a drunk driver when Ed was 13. Hardships were many and his aunts, uncles and cousins played important roles in his early life. He attended Beaumont High School until the age of 16, when he had to leave high school and get a job to help make ends meet at home.

