Edward Allen "Boone" Sinegal

LA MARQUE, TX — On January 13, 1951 in Lafayette, Louisiana God bless Hayward and Nola Sinegal with their 4th child, a handsome baby boy they named Edward Allen Sinegal. They gave him a nickname of Boone, which became a second name known by many. In 1989 He met a beautiful woman with a heart of gold. They dated for a couple of years. On May 23, 1992 Boone married his beautiful soulmate Marie Smith Sinegal. Boone is preceded in death by his parents; step-Mother; 3 brothers, step-son, twin sister and brother and niece. Boone leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 32 years; 1 daughter. 1 step-daughter:, 1 step-son: and wife ,7 grandchildren and his partner in crime. 3 greatgrand children: 3 sisters and husband; 3 brothers: and wife ; 2 sisters-in-law; special and best friend along with a very good friend. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. followed by Funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Straightway Missionary Baptist Church. 21 Highway 3, N Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- National grocer debuts in League City and Texas
- Rattled residents fear ruin from Galveston ferry project
- Island businessman prepares for takeoff at Hobby; Cowboy Jack's stampedes onto seawall
- Texas City Firefighters working to put out hot spots after large fire
- Suspect charged in Galveston phantom explosion, officials said
- Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer
- Attorneys seek 'class' status for La Marque petitioner
- Tenants worry Galveston community center will fall to workforce housing
- League City residents rally behind replacement of iconic lighthouse
- League City man shoots wife and then himself, authorities said
Collections
Commented
- Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46)
- Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (42)
- Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42)
- League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39)
- Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (38)
- Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (34)
- Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (32)
- Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32)
- Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31)
- Galveston park board must stop competing with private business (26)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.