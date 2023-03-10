Edgar Herman Sanders, Sr.

TEXAS CITY, TX — Edgar Herman Sanders, Sr., 71, of Texas City, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at his residence. Edgar was born August 10, 1951 in Galveston, Texas, to Edward and Willie Mae Freeman. He is a retired Pipeline Specialist, working in the oil industry. Edward is survived by his Mother, his wife of thirty years, Elizabeth Rene Sweeten Sanders; three sons: Edgar Sanders, Jr, Michael Sanders and Christopher Tedder; four sisters: Linda Freeman, Brenda Freeman, Bridgett Freeman and Ida Mae Freemen; one brother: John Freeman. He is preceded in death by his father, two sons: Bobby Kint "BK" Tedder III and Edward Sanders, and seven siblings: O'Dell Freeman, Edward Freeman, Xavier Freeman, Gloria Freeman, James Freeman, Herman Freeman, Joseph Freeman, numerous cousins and other family members

