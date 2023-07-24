TEXAS CITY, TX — Earnest James Sorrell, Sr. passed away Sunday morning, July 16, 2023, at 84 years and 11 months.
Earnest was born August 12th, 1938, to the union of the late JB and Luvenia Sorrell in Cedar Lane, TX, and was the oldest of 5 children. After graduating from Herman High School in Van Vleck, TX, he continued his education at Prairie View A&M University.
He was joined in Holy matrimony to Naomi Patricia Kindle in November of 1970, and they were married for 46 years.
He retired from Dow Chemicals (formerly Union Carbide) in 2002 as a chief operator.
Earnest was a servant of God and was a dedicated member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, TX, where he served dutifully on the usher board for more than 40 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory: four sons, Ernest (Lekeatha), Kevin, Frederick (LaToya) and Delvin Sorrell; one sister, Nina Roberson (Rev. James); two brothers, Eddie and Eugene Sorrell; as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Earnest was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Naomi; brother Benjamin Sorrell; and sister-in-law Shirley Sorrell.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at First Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 36th St N in Texas City, TX. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM.
Interment will be at Forest Park East Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598.
