SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Earl Edward Ewing, Jr. passed from this life Sunday evening, April 2, 2023, in Santa Fe.
Born December 22, 1934, in Galveston, TX, Mr. Ewing was a lifelong area resident. Earl was a master plumber, owned and operated T. Frank Fischer & Son, Inc. for 24 years, and he also worked for the city of Galveston as a plumbing inspector. Earl attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #10393. He loved being in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, water and snow skiing and camping. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and was known for his Easter celebration at his home with all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl E. Ewing, Sr. and Olga (Nicolai) Ewing; son, Earl E. Ewing, III; sister, Marie Walton.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Vivian Ewing; son, Gary Ewing and wife, Becky; daughter, Gale Devona and husband, Jimmy; daughter-in-law, Debbie Ewing; grandchildren, Casie Brewer, Crissy Ross, Erica Merendino, Dane Ewing; great grandchildren, Reese Brewer, Zane Brewer, Maddon Ewing, Owen Ewing, Corbin Ross, Saylor Ross, Wyatt Merendino and Preslynn Merendino.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. with a rosary beginning at 11:00 a.m. led by the Knights of Columbus, followed by a funeral service Friday, April 7, 2023, at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Deacon Michael Carr and Pastor Mike Honeycutt officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
Casketbearers will be Charles Keleman, Gary Ewing, Dane Ewing, Jimmy Devona, Mike Cagnola and Reese Brewer.
Memorials may be made in Earl’s name to the Knights of Columbus Council #10393, 11100 Highway 6, Santa Fe, TX 77510.
The family would like to say a special thank you to HCA Mainland Rehab, caregiver, Donna Peltro and AMED Hospice for their loving care of Earl.
