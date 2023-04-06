KEMAH — Duncan Eve Atkinson, Jr. devoted father, devout Catholic, proud military member, and successful mechanical engineer passed away April 1, 2023.
Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday , April 11 , 2023 with a visitation from 4:30 p.m — 6:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. , Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Assumption Cemetery in Austin, Texas.
Duncan was born in Austin, TX on August 18, 1927, to Duncan Eve Atkinson, Sr. and Mary (Mamie) Atkinson, both deceased. He is survived by his brother, William Atkinson and wife Ann Etgen of Dallas, TX.
Duncan was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Lillie Marie Thomas Atkinson in 2018. His eldest daughter, Donna Eller, passed away in 1991. Donna’s husband, Jeffrey Michael Eller, Sr, survives in Orange Park, FL with his son Jeffrey Michael Eller, wife Andrea and sons Benjamin and Drew and daughter Amelia in Fleming Islands, FL. His second daughter, Diane and husband David Gorcyca, live in Santa Fe, NM. Son Robert passed away in 2019. Son Chris and wife Debbie Atkinson live in Missouri City and son Ryan and wife Melissa and daughter Melania live in Buffalo, NY.
After graduating Austin High School at age 17, Duncan immediately joined the Navy to protect our country during WWII. He was assigned to the US Clinton a cargo transport ship and saw many ports in the Pacific. In the late 1990’s he began attending crew reunions, in the 2000s he took over organization duties and continued until 2015.
Duncan returned to Austin and attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering. Duncan and Marie met in Austin, married in 1947 and moved to Texas City in 1950. He was employed by American Oil Company until he retired in 1989. Among his many duties at the plant was establishing the first volunteer fire emergency response team. His last assignment was overseeing the startup of the first desulfurization unit. After he obtained his professional engineering certification, he started a consulting business. He consulted in the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Canada, among other.
Duncan was active in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, Our Lady of Fatima School and the Knights of Columbus. He coached little league baseball and was active in the Radio Control airplane club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.