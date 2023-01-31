Dr. Roger David Soloway

GALVESTON, TX — Roger was born the 2nd of October, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the oldest of four children, to Dr. David and Reta Soloway. He graduated from Valley Stream Central High School in 1953 where he ran on the cross country team and played in the band; from Cornell University undergraduate college in 1957 where he played in the marching band, belonged to Acacia Fraternity, and participated in ROTC; and from Cornell University Medical College in 1961. That summer Roger married the love of his life, Marilyn Lee Fields. After completing internship and the first year residency at the Columbia division of Bellevue Hospital, Roger and Marilyn welcomed their first son, Andrew. Soon after his birth, they moved to Paris France where Roger served as Commander of a dispensary in the U.S. Army and as the medical officer who would accompany the top American and NATO brass to secret locations in the event of a military alert. While in France, Roger and Marilyn welcomed their second son, David. In May 1966, they returned to the U.S.A., where Roger completed his medical residency at Bellevue Hospital, a fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Pennsylvania, and a fellowship in hepatology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota where he and Marilyn welcomed their third son, Russell. They returned to the University of Pennsylvania where Roger treated patients, did research, and held many academic and administrative positions. His research on gallstones, hepatitis, and the liver was published in prestigious American and international journals and is still cited in papers and abstracts today.
Roger’s academic and administrative positions, included full professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, President of the University of Pennsylvania Faculty Senate, Marie P. Gale Centennial Professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (now called UTMB Health) where he also served as Chairman of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and, for 2 years, concurrently served as Acting Chairman of Medicine. Roger’s Curriculum Vitae lists hundreds of articles published in highly respected national and international medical journals. His work laid a foundation for subsequent and ongoing research as evidenced by citations to Roger’s work in journals and talks every month. Numerous awards and honors attest to his excellence in patient care, research, teaching, and administration including Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, the AGA, TMA, John P McGovern Academy of Oslerian Medicine Excellence in Clinical Teaching Award, and numerous other honorary and professional medical organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.