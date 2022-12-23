Dr. Jeffrey Lane Lorentz

LEAGUE CITY — Dr. Jeffrey Lane Lorentz, 81, of League City, Texas died on December 17, 2022 as a result of colon cancer.

A member of St. Mary parish in League City. Dr. Lorentz was born on November 1, 1941, in Rahway, New Jersey, the son of Ormand and Dorothy Ann Moran Lorentz. A graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School in Tennessee , 1959, he received the Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy in 1963 from St. Mary's College, Kentucky, and attended St. Mary's Seminary, Baltimore. He received the Master of Education in Counseling in 1965 from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio and the Doctor of Education degree in 1971 from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

