GALVESTON, TX — Dr. Elmer Bennie Vogelpohl, Jr. was born June 1, 1929 in Fayette County, TX to Elmer Bennie Vogelpohl, Sr. and Dessie Spreen Vogelpohl. He died August 9, 2023 with his family at his side. A sixth generation Texan, he was born in Fayette County and graduated from Houston’s Reagan High School and The Rice Institute (now Rice University). Elmer received his M.D. from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He then completed a Residency in Cardiology and Internal Medicine at UTMB, Galveston.
Elmer served his country for three years as Division Surgeon 314th Air Division, based in M.A.S.H. units in Korea and then as Acting Commander, 6045th U.S. Air Force Hospital in Osani, Korea.
He was a Fellow of the College of Chest Physicians and conducted research on a hypertension drug — which led to its market release. He was a Clinical Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at UTMB. Although Elmer was an exemplary clinician, his true calling was serving patients. He went into private practice in 1960, making middle of the night house calls to sick patients into his mid-70’s, until finally retiring at the age of 80.
Although raised Lutheran, Elmer converted to Greek Orthodoxy at the time of his marriage. Elmer was very proud to have served for 26 years on the governing board of the Greek Orthodox Church for the western hemisphere. He was knighted as a Knight of St Andrew, the First Called Apostle. He was consecrated as an Archon by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of the Greek Orthodox Church in Constantinople — the highest honor that can be bestowed globally on a layman in the Greek Orthodox faith.
Elmer met the love of his life, Kris Anne Konugres, in a story he loved to recount. Kris Anne was Chief Therapeutic Dietician at UTMB. They had a disagreement over orders for a patient but quickly came to an agreement and soon afterwards were married on August 20, 1960. Kris and Elmer enjoyed entertaining at their Galveston home and hosted events for three U.S. Presidents, Governors, U.S. Senators, Congressmen, Cabinet Secretaries and local politicians. While Elmer enjoyed politics, his favorite guests included Jacque Cousteau, Apollo 11 Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin — within weeks of returning from the moon, and most importantly, all of his grandchildren and life-long Galveston friends!
Elmer lived most of his life in Galveston. He was a member of the Artillery Club and Knights of Momus. Elmer also served as a Board Member of the Galveston Chamber of Commerce and several Medical Associations. He served as a Trustee of St. Basil’s Academy in New York and a Trustee of the St. Photios Foundation in Florida.
Elmer and Kris Anne were blessed with two children, Libby and Billy. They were happily married for over 55 years. Kris Anne preceded Elmer to heaven February 6, 2016. Elmer is survived by Libby and Arthur Jacobson, Bill and Jenifer Vogelpohl. He was “Pop Pop” to Zoe Jacobson Duclos, Sam, Grace and Rachel Jacobson, Margaret and Drake Vogelpohl and Zoe’s husband Cole Duclos.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9am, Father Stelios Sitaras presiding, at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 714 19th Street, Galveston, TX 77553. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Kris Anne, at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery in a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Elmer’s home parish, Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.